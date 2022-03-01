Get $100 off a Babbel subscription and five chances to win flights for two

StackCommerce

If you plan on booking a vacation soon, then you'll be thrilled to hear about a deal that could make your travels a whole lot easier. Right now, not only can you score $100 off a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, but you'll also get five entries into our "Are You Feeling Lucky" giveaway with a chance to win flights for two to anywhere (up to $5K value).

Babbel's excellent speech recognition technology helps to keep your pronunciation on point. And bite-sized lessons will ease into your daily routine with practice sessions that are only 10 or 15 minutes long. Plus, there are lessons at all skill levels on a wide variety of practical, real-world topics such as travel, family, travel, business, food and a lot more.

You can install the app on multiple devices, and it will automatically sync all of them. So no matter where you are or which device you're using, you can pick up where you left off. Babbel offers personalized review sessions that reinforce everything you've learned from previous lessons. After just a month, the company claims that you can comfortably speak about everyday topics such as shopping, eating, directions, transportation and more.

There's no doubt about Babbel's effectiveness. More than 10 million people around the globe use the app and over 500,000 Google Play reviewers have awarded it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Apple's App Store reviewers rated it even higher at 4.6 stars out of 5. Babbel was named by Fast Company the "most innovative company in education," and The Economist observed, "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

Don't miss this chance to study 14 languages and earn five chances to fly anywhere in the world. New users can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for only $199, or $100 off.