Get 13 IT certification exam study guides from CompTIA, AWS and Cisco

When companies hire or promote a network admin or cybersecurity specialist, they trust that person to maintain an engine that keeps that business running. Unfortunately, the margin for error doesn't allow for much on-the-job training, so they need reassurance that the necessary skills are there.

In short, they need industry certification, and so does any IT worker who wants to move up in the tech sector. While the certification exams for the leading trade associations aren't easy, self-starters have one great way to make them a lot easier: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle.

This bundle consists of 13 tutorials you can study at your pace, and it can save you a ton of money and time. After all, retaking these exams is costly, so you want to be prepared. Each course in this bundle is taught by the highly-rated instructors at CramWise, who don't waste time with a lot of pep talk. Instead, they run through all the scenarios you'll encounter on the job (and on the test) with an engaging but brisk style.

If you're looking to get on board with a company that uses CompTIA systems, you'll find study guides for all the significant certifications here. That includes both cores of the A+ and the Network+, Security+, PenTest+ and Data+ exams, to name a few. In addition, the AWS guides cover the exams for Solutions Architect (SAA-C02), SysOps Admin (SOA-C02), Developer Associate (DVA-C01), and Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01), plus you'll get help on Cisco's vital CCNA certification.

