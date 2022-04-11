Why you can trust ZDNet
Get 2 years of this excellent Docusign alternative for just $80

Effective contract management can save you time, effort, and money. You can't go wrong with Zapendo, which has perfect 5-star ratings from G2, Capterra, and others.

 StackCommerce

Whether you're creating presentations or searching for jobs, increasing your productivity is all about using the right tools. That's particularly true for contract management. If you've been searching for an affordable contract management tool, Zapendo is worth considering. You can get a two-year subscription for 70% off -- that's just $79.

Keeping your contracts organized can prevent costly mistakes. Zapendo lets you manage all of your contracts in one place, allowing you to see what needs immediate attention at a glance. Digging through filing cabinets or emails will be a thing of the past. What's more, you can manage contracts through their entire lifecycle, from approval to termination.

All of Zapendo's features are designed to make contract handling easier. You can create expiration alerts to never forget another renewal and custom workflows to fit your preferences. The software also lets you upload and edit an unlimited number of contracts on the fly. You can create new contracts from templates with fillable fields -- no more reformatting and no complex tools to learn. Choose "Send for Signature," and Zapendo will do the rest. 

Perhaps you need to share multiple documents at once? You can merge them into one contract and send them to clients to be signed all at once with one click. Zapendo also generates email links and text messages to send to clients. 

Zapendo Standard - eSign & Contract Management: 2-Yr Subscription

$79 at ZDNet Academy

Zapendo makes collaboration and redlining simple as well. You can use a time-limited link to share docs to unlimited external users for editing; add attachments, notes, and embedded forms to any document. This software also provides convenient versioning and OCR search features. Finally, the feature set also includes advanced reporting. Zapendo lets you assemble any metrics into custom, data-rich reports, and two-factor authentication keeps it all secure. 

Effective contract management can save you time, effort, and money. And you can't go wrong with Zapendo, which has perfect 5-star ratings from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. Get a Zapendo Standard - eSign & Contract Management: 2-Yr Subscription today for $79, down from $288.

