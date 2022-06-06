/>
Get 3 years of protection with the world's first 3D password manager for only $30

You won't have to remember multiple passwords to keep your data safe. Just remember four 3D objects with Mindpass, a password manager that even sophisticated hacker tools can't break.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Contrary to what you might think, hackers are still achieving a great deal of success in ransomware, phishing attacks, and many other types of cybercrimes. Therefore, everyone should use as many protective measures as possible, particularly powerful VPNs and unique passwords. We all know better than to use the same password everywhere; it's as convenient as it is dangerous.

However, the best password managers can help a great deal with that situation, and new users can get a three-year Mindpass Unlimited Plan for only $29.99. Mindpass is the first 3D password management system in the world. This means that you simply save your passwords and retrieve them from all of your devices by choosing four objects from a 3D environment.

You'll never have to worry again about remembering your passwords, just the four objects you've selected. The cross-platform system will ensure that your credentials are safe and available to use whenever and wherever you need them.

Two-factor authorization is built-in, and no one else can access your passwords, since they are encrypted and decrypted only on your devices. In addition, the encryption is military-grade, so your credentials are ultra-secure.

It only takes a simple, one-time process to register each of your devices to your account. Mindpass will request your email address and send you a link once you enter it. You will need to access the email on the same device and click on the link. This provides you with an automatic second line of defense against any hackers.

Mindpass Password Manager: Unlimited Plan

 $29.99 at ZDNet Academy

You'll get protection for an unlimited number of passwords, and they will sync seamlessly among all of your devices. Mindpass is compatible with Android and iOS, so you can use it on laptops, Windows desktop computersMacs, and the Chrome Browser Extension on Windows.

This Mindpass subscription is for three years and can be used on unlimited devices. The version is the most recent available, and the frequent upgrades are included. Users are pleased with the service and have rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Protect yourself and all of your most sensitive information for three years. Get the Mindpass Password Manager: Unlimited Plan today while it's just $29.99.

