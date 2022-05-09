Get a refurbished MacBook Air for just $308

StackCommerce

It's long known that the vast majority of folks only use a tiny percentage of what their computers are capable of. Suppose you mostly browse the internet, stream content, take online classes, or perhaps even use a couple of specialty programs. In that case, you probably don't need any more horsepower than what an older laptop can offer.

What that means in practical terms is that you can enjoy all of the features you actually need via an older, refurbished laptop at a much lower price. Buying refurbished is a great, price-conscious option to get your hands on everyday tech without experiencing sticker shock. This is especially important if you're shopping for an affordable school laptop or a lightweight option to bring on your travels. But who would've thought one of these options could be an Apple MacBook Air?

First released in 2012, this MacBook Air weighs under three pounds but offers up to seven hours of battery life and 128GB of SSD storage. And yet, should be able to power through most of your work thanks to its 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU and 4GB of memory. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch widescreen screen display with a 1,440x900 pixel density, which pairs with the integrated Intel HD GPU to produce high-quality images for smooth content consumption.

Naturally, the MacBook Air comes with WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connections. It also comes with a Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an SDXC card slot to connect storage devices and wired peripherals. All in all, there's a lot packed into this MacBook, despite it being an older model.

If you're looking forward to working on the go or binging Netflix while traveling, you might want to consider keeping an ultralight laptop in tow. Originally retailing for $1,499, you can enjoy everything this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" can offer for just $307.99.