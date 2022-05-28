/>
Get a refurbished HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook before May 31 for just $239

In near-mint condition and weighing only 2.9 pounds, this Windows laptop has 8GB RAM, 128 fast SSD storage and dual-core Pentium processor, Ethernet, HDMI and VGA ports, plus much more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

ZDNet Recommends

Budget-conscious workers who travel frequently, including digital nomads and more, are well aware of how important it is to get the lightest laptop possible. But they are also familiar with how much more it costs to pack powerful features into a tiny footprint. The sweet spot is a Windows laptop weighing under 3 lbs with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. Even if you have lots of large graphics, videos, or music files, you don't have to spring for a more expensive computer, because a tiny external 2TB SSD is only $30.

But the dilemma is that even a laptop with these specs can cost several hundred dollars, and theft or damage is much more common when traveling. Fortunately, until May 31, you can get a refurbished HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook with exactly those specifications plus a fast Intel Pentium N4200 dual-core processor for just $239 during our Memorial Day Sale, no coupon necessary. Its grade "A" refurbished rating means it is in near-mint condition, with zero to very minimal amounts of scuffing on its case.

So you'll get all the great specs on this 2013 unit without having to pay hundreds more for a new one that may not even have as many as this one does. Because it really has all the connectivity you can ask for, as well. In addition to WiFi and Bluetooth, you get HDMI, Ethernet, and VGA ports, which aren't always found in laptops this small and light. There is also a headphone jack, one USB-C port, and two USB 3.0 ports.

HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook Intel Pentium N4200, 128GB SSD - Black

 $239.99 at ZDNet Academy

The HP x360 33 G1 EE is a featherweight at just 2.98 lbs and it comes with Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) already installed. The RAM, storage, and processor combo offers smooth, fast performance to optimize your work for the greatest productivity. While the 11.6" Full HD Touchscreen display has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. It works with Intel HD graphics to bring clear precise colors and details to all of your content for the ultimate user experience.

Whether you're working hard, training for a lucrative new job, streaming entertainment, and more, this laptop is up to whatever you need. Get this refurbished HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook before May 31 while you can pay just $239 for it during our Memorial Day Sale. You don't even need a coupon code.

