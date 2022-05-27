/>
Get 68% off this fully-featured smartwatch and pay only $50

Make and answer calls, monitor health and fitness, find your phone, and more with a brand new smartwatch that is available for less than a third of its original price.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

You may not appreciate just how much convenience a smartwatch can bring to your life until you actually have one. Of course, it's understandable that a lot of people are hesitant to try one because they can get a little pricey if you want one that offers more than just fitness features. But now you can get the ultimate affordable smartwatch because the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch is currently on sale for just $49.99, which is 68% off the regular retail price of $159.

The C-Max Call Time has a full color 1.7" touchscreen display with a changeable watch face and the capability to adjust its brightness to suit your preferences and environment. It comes with a flexible, soft silicone band that is comfortable to wear all day long every day. With a waterproof rating of IP67, this smartwatch is protected against sweat dust, and splashes of liquid. It can even withstand brief immersion in up to a meter of water.

There are more than 14 functions and features available on the C-Max Call Time. Naturally, it can be used as an alarm or stopwatch, but it's compatible with both iOS and Android, so with the help of a good Bluetooth headset, you can make and answer calls without even getting your phone out.

This smartwatch can track multiple sports and exercise activities, and you can even set reminders to exercise, as well as for appointments and other events. You will also be notified by alerts when you get calls and texts, or if you need to find your phone.

Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch

 $49.99 at ZDNet Academy

You can use the C-Max Call Time smartwatch to control both the music and camera on your phone with playback controls and a remote shutter that will make taking selfies a whole lot easier. The watch can monitor your sleep, as well as other health data, and provide you with weather information on demand.

Now you can bring the functionality of your smartphone to your wrist, get the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch today while it's discounted 68% off the $159 retail price and you can have it for just $49.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

