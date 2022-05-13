Get a premium recertified Bose Bluetooth headset for just $80

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Bose is well-known for its excellent audio products and other electronics. This is mainly due to the high quality of components and close attention to the features users value most. Naturally, all of that comes at a cost. But if you'd like to have a premium brand wireless headset at a bargain price, look no further than this Bose Series 2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headset.

Refurbished items can often be a way to get high-end components and features at lower prices without sacrificing aesthetics. But if you want products in A-grade retail-ready condition, they should be Premium Recertified like this Bluetooth headset. It has undergone detailed cosmetic renewal and passed stringent tests performed by certified technicians.

You will hear conversations more clearly because the Bose headset is engineered to adjust automatically when noise levels change. It also has a noise-rejecting inline microphone that delivers crystal clear sound to the people on the other end, even if there is wind or noise. Plus, this Bluetooth headset's TriPort acoustic structure provides a natural voice quality at any volume.

The Bose Bluetooth Headset Series 2 can connect to all compatible devices within a 33-foot range. You can talk for up to 4.5 hours on one charge, and it will last up to 100 hours on standby.

Treat yourself to the wireless headset you deserve. Get a premium recertified Bose Series 2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headset today while it's on sale for just $79.99 -- that's a full 40% off the original retail price of $134.