Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get $800 worth of Cisco network training for $35

These courses contain over 51 hours of content and labs to prepare you for Cisco certification exams.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Cisco is one of the most successful technology companies globally, so earning one of its industry-standard certifications could benefit your career. And you don't need to go back to school or struggle with tuition fees to acquire those skills. You can learn enough to advance in your IT career with the 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle.

A CCT certification is an excellent way to break into the networking industry. The "Cisco Certified Technician R&S RSTECH (100-490) Training" course provides 9 hours of instruction to help you pass the exam easily. It consists of two main sections: Intro to Networks and Routing & Switching Essentials.

Then you can build upon what you've learned with the 15 hours of lessons in "Cisco CCNA 200-301: Full Course for Networking Basics" to pass the new CCNA exam. In addition to network fundamentals and the essentials of routing and switching, this course covers scaling and connecting networks, security fundamentals, network automation, and more.

Once you've reached CCNA level, you can take "Cisco CCNP Enterprise (ENARSI + ENCOR) Training," which covers two exams, the Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-401) and Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (350-401).

This bundle also includes a course to help beginners achieve the vendor-neutral CompTIA Network+ certification, "CompTIA Network+ N10-008 (2022) Video Bootcamp." It covers networking fundamentals and implementations and network operations, security, and troubleshooting. This course is a student favorite, rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

The training videos include step-by-step examples and hands-on experience to help you become a network professional. They are offered by Networkel, which provides high-quality online IT courses taught by professionals in the industry. The courses are designed to access them from any device, including desktops, laptops or Chromebooks, tablets, and even your phone.

Make 2022 the year you switch to a well-paid tech career. Get the 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle today while it's on sale for only $34.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments