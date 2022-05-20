Get $800 worth of Cisco network training for $35

StackCommerce

Cisco is one of the most successful technology companies globally, so earning one of its industry-standard certifications could benefit your career. And you don't need to go back to school or struggle with tuition fees to acquire those skills. You can learn enough to advance in your IT career with the 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle.

A CCT certification is an excellent way to break into the networking industry. The "Cisco Certified Technician R&S RSTECH (100-490) Training" course provides 9 hours of instruction to help you pass the exam easily. It consists of two main sections: Intro to Networks and Routing & Switching Essentials.

Then you can build upon what you've learned with the 15 hours of lessons in "Cisco CCNA 200-301: Full Course for Networking Basics" to pass the new CCNA exam. In addition to network fundamentals and the essentials of routing and switching, this course covers scaling and connecting networks, security fundamentals, network automation, and more.

Once you've reached CCNA level, you can take "Cisco CCNP Enterprise (ENARSI + ENCOR) Training," which covers two exams, the Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-401) and Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (350-401).

This bundle also includes a course to help beginners achieve the vendor-neutral CompTIA Network+ certification, "CompTIA Network+ N10-008 (2022) Video Bootcamp." It covers networking fundamentals and implementations and network operations, security, and troubleshooting. This course is a student favorite, rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The training videos include step-by-step examples and hands-on experience to help you become a network professional. They are offered by Networkel, which provides high-quality online IT courses taught by professionals in the industry. The courses are designed to access them from any device, including desktops, laptops or Chromebooks, tablets, and even your phone.

Make 2022 the year you switch to a well-paid tech career.