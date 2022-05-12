Save 33% on this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook for work and entertainment

StackCommerce

Technology has finally advanced to the point that we can often get what we need without busting our budgets. Take laptops, for instance. Everything is in the cloud now, allowing us to do work and stay mobile without investing in devices with large capacity expensive SSDs. All you need to get light work done is a device with an internet connection such as a Chromebook.

The good news is now you can get the Chromebook you need at a price you can afford with a Lenovo 300E Mediatek Chromebook. It features 32GB of SSD storage, which is more than enough since you can store files in the cloud. You also won't have to worry about memory-hogging programs — Chrome OS is so lightweight that 4GB of RAM with an Intel dual-core processor will keep you moving right along.

All of that combined makes it easy for the battery to last about 9.5 hours at full charge, regardless of whether you're watching videos or working. Chrome OS boots in as little as three seconds, and you need only to press a button to go online so that it won't be wasting any of your time. In addition, updates and security are integrated right into the browser, giving you two important matters you no longer have to worry about.

This particular Grade B refurbished unit has a camera that rotates 180°. So if you plan to work from exotic locations, you'll be able to capture video and still photos of all the world you see around you.

Lighten up your life by having as many computers as you need. Get a Lenovo 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook 300E Mediatek 8173C 2.10GHz 4GB RAM 32GB (Refurbished) today while it's only $133.99 or 33% off.