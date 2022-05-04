Get 72% off this near-mint condition refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air

StackCommerce

There's no question that the past two years have been challenging in many ways. However, the broader acceptance of remote work and the return to everyday travel has made it possible for folks to work further from home, or without a permanent one, for that matter. But to make the digital nomadic lifestyle work, you should consider owning a powerful, lightweight laptop, and an Apple MacBook Air could certainly fit the bill.

Of course, Apple products are prohibitively expensive when new, but you could save hundreds of dollars by considering refurbished models. This 13.3-inch MacBook Air, for instance, has a refurbished "A" rating, which means it's in near-mint condition with little to no scuffing on the exterior. However, it still comes with the hallmarks of a speedy mobile workstation: a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory.

And how could a digital nomad survive without extensive battery life? This MacBook Air can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life, so you can go from hammering out emails to kicking back with a movie without running out of juice. That movie will look great, too; this MacBook has a widescreen display with a crystal clear 1,440 x 900 resolution.

It might be hard to believe a laptop this powerful weighs under three pounds. You can take it just about anywhere and barely notice it in your bag, so you might even have extra room for a portable speaker or external display to enjoy an authentic digital nomad experience without compromises.

Get this Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) today for just $439.99, a 72% discount off the original $1,599 retail price.