Get a $10 e-gift card, free chicken and cupcakes with $20 Sam's Club membership

A Sam's Club membership is always a bargain because your savings over a year can easily surpass the regular $45 membership price. But starting on February 28, for a limited time only, you'll feel like you hit the jackpot with a Sam's Club Membership for only $19.99, which includes a free rotisserie chicken, cupcakes, and a $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card.

Sam's is often associated with great grocery bargains, but you will find amazing discounts, savings and prices on all kinds of premium products. Since it's a warehouse membership with a limited-item business model, Sam's can offer goods at prices traditional retailers can't match. You'll find everything from clothes and jewelry to electronics, baby products, furniture and so much more.

Plus, a complimentary card for household items will get you additional savings on those products. And even in addition to bargains online and in-store, you can get discounts on movies, live events, rental cars and hotels around the globe. Yet, there's even more to be excited about at the moment.

When you register, you'll receive an email with a $10 e-gift card that you can use online or in-store at Wal-Mart, Walmart.com as well as Sam's. And finally, an eight-count of gourmet cupcakes (a $7.98 value) and a seasoned rotisserie chicken (a $4.98 value) are pre-loaded into your account when you sign up. You just have to add them to your cart when checking out for your first purchase.

Like so many others, verified purchaser Kathy M. rated this deal a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, saying, "I love the Sam's Club membership because I like to shop in bulk and they have items other stores do not have!"

The amount you can save on the discounted membership plus gift card covers almost the entire cost of a self-paced training course that could put you on the path to a new career. So 2022 could be the year you start both saving big and earning more. That's certainly worth celebrating with cupcakes.

Don't pass up this chance to score a $10 e-gift card, free rotisserie chicken and eight gourmet cupcakes. Sign up for a Sam's Club membership now while it's just $19.99 for a limited time only starting on February 28.