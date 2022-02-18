Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn Python programming skills with no experience for just $30

Python skills are always in high demand, and you can learn them from home, even if you have a full-time job or no tech experience.

Getting a job in the tech industry sounds daunting with no experience, but with the proper training, it's easier than you think. For example, Python is one of the most accessible programming languages to learn, and even entry-level Python programmers can make nearly $80,000 annually. And now, you can train at your own pace with the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for only $29.99.

Even complete novices can start applying for jobs sooner than they might imagine after just finishing one course: "Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming." Follow up with crowd favorite "Learn to Code with Python 2021," a comprehensive bootcamp that students rated an impressive 4.7 stars out of 5. They gave the same excellent rating to instructor Boris Paskhaver, a full-stack software developer and a teacher.

Get lots of hands-on practice with "Practical Python: Learn the Basics of Python 3 Step-by-Step," then actually start creating apps, scripts, games and more in "The Complete 2021 Python Course," By this point, you'll be ready for "Automatic Stock Trading with Python," which teaches you how to design a trading bot with Python for implementing stock trading strategies.

The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Advance your Python experience further with "Python Flow Control," "Python Basic & Advanced Functions," and "Python Basic & Advanced Data Types" before moving on to "Python Advanced Concepts."

You really should be at least somewhat familiar with Dataframe APIs and Kafka, Spark before starting "Apache Spark 3: Real-Time Stream Processing Using Python," With lifetime access to these courses, you can sharpen your skills along the way until you're ready to tackle more advanced topics.

Don't miss this chance to train for highly-paid Python positions. Get the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle today while it's available for just $29.99.

