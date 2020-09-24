Get a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer for your smartphone for $50

I've noticed that a massive increase in video over the past few months. Everyone, from regular folk to businesses and big enterprises, are recording and uploading more video than ever.

And while the modern smartphone is a great capture tool, you can give your video a professional look and feel by using a handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer.

And now you can pick up a really neat handheld stabilizer for $50 (and change). Take a look at the Zhiyun CINEPEER C11.

Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 tech specs:

3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer System: Pan, Tilt and Roll 4 Gimble Modes: Pan, Lock, Follow and POV

Tilt Mechanical Range: 320°

Roll Mechanical Range: 320°

Pan Mechanical Range: 300°

Lightweight and Durable Design, 440 g (0.97 lb / 15.52 oz)

Zoom Control and Joystick Control

Portrait and Landscape Mode Switch

Object tracking, Dolly Zoom, Panorama, Time-lapse, Motion-lapse Support

Zhiyun "ZY Play" iOS/Android App Support

12-hour Battery Life with 5V/2A Power Output

The CINEPEER C11 supports up to 200g (0.44 lb) device View Now at Amazon

That last point about weight is important. For example, this gimbal will support the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro (without a case), but the 11 Pro Max is too heavy.

Other than for the weight limitation, the CINEPEER C11 is a great tool for those who want to get into gimbals. It's pretty easy to set up and use, battery life is excellent, and it does a very good job of stabilizing video.

As well as stabilization, the CINEPEER C11 also features zoom control and joystick control, allowing for smooth camera control.

If you're a GoPro user, there's a separate adapter that you'll need to attach your camera to the gimbal.

If you need a beefier gimbal, I recommend taking a look at the Zhiyun Crane M2. It's bigger, stronger, and designed for heavier loads.

It's the perfect starter gimbal, and it is normally priced at $89, but for a limited time, if you go to Amazon.com and use the code 3AXISGIMBAL, you get it for $50.15.