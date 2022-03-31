Get a lifetime of safe and easy web hosting for under $50

StackCommerce

If you want to run an online business, running a website is necessary. Unfortunately, setting up and managing your website can be time-consuming, especially if you want to use WordPress. But PixelHost offers guidance and managed support that can help get your WordPress website up and running with just a few clicks. That makes it an excellent resource for digital agencies, bloggers, and a wide range of small businesses.

Better yet, it's on sale. New users can take an additional 30% off a lifetime subscription to PixelHost WordPress Hosting by using coupon code DOWNLOADNOW, which brings the final price down to just $41.30.

With PixelHost, you can host unlimited websites with no restrictions on bandwidth, visitors, or SSL certificates. The platform also provides numerous user-friendly features, such as a one-click app installer. You'll be able to spend more time increasing customer engagement and less time worrying about hosting or hardware.

All clients get daily backups free of charge, and PixelHost's comprehensive security is top tier. It includes smart DDoS protection, so you can access your server 24/7/365. Those servers are lightning-fast and distributed across more than 11 locations worldwide. You also get 150GB of fast SSD storage.

Additionally, this plan includes first-class support. All customer service agents are trained in the most common and trending systems and services. Naturally, all future updates are included as well.

There are numerous challenges to running a website, but PixelHost can make it easier. Get a PixelHost WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription today, while new users can take an additional 30% off the price during our Best of Digital Sale. That brings the cost down to only $41.30 using the coupon code DOWNLOADNOW.