Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get a lifetime of safe and easy web hosting for under $50

Running a website can be time-consuming, and hosting costs add up. PixelHost WordPress Hosting can help.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you want to run an online business, running a website is necessary. Unfortunately, setting up and managing your website can be time-consuming, especially if you want to use WordPress. But PixelHost offers guidance and managed support that can help get your WordPress website up and running with just a few clicks. That makes it an excellent resource for digital agencies, bloggers, and a wide range of small businesses.

Better yet, it's on sale. New users can take an additional 30% off a lifetime subscription to PixelHost WordPress Hosting by using coupon code DOWNLOADNOW, which brings the final price down to just $41.30. 

With PixelHost, you can host unlimited websites with no restrictions on bandwidth, visitors, or SSL certificates. The platform also provides numerous user-friendly features, such as a one-click app installer. You'll be able to spend more time increasing customer engagement and less time worrying about hosting or hardware.

PixelHost WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

$59 at ZDNet Academy

All clients get daily backups free of charge, and PixelHost's comprehensive security is top tier. It includes smart DDoS protection, so you can access your server 24/7/365. Those servers are lightning-fast and distributed across more than 11 locations worldwide. You also get 150GB of fast SSD storage.

Additionally, this plan includes first-class support. All customer service agents are trained in the most common and trending systems and services. Naturally, all future updates are included as well.

There are numerous challenges to running a website, but PixelHost can make it easier. Get a PixelHost WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription today, while new users can take an additional 30% off the price during our Best of Digital Sale. That brings the cost down to only $41.30 using the coupon code DOWNLOADNOW.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

ZDNet Recommends | Web Hosting
Show Comments

Related