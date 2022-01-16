Get a lifetime of powerful streaming and recording services with endless customization at 60% off

StackCommerce

If you want to make your live-recorded or streaming content stand out among the multitude of competitors online, then you'll love the XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows). It's a truly exceptional all-in-one application that will do wonders for the content that you're streaming or recording. It's used to power some of the most enormous events in gaming, esports, and more, yet it's still extremely user-friendly.

All you have to do is resize or drag and drop any of a wide variety of media sources, including GIFs, videos, images, and web pages. One click will add Skype calls, plus you're able to screen capture Zoom, Teams, and other calls. And XSplit Broadcaster isn't just a screen recorder.

The In-Game HUD can manage a single monitor, and you can use projector mode if you have multiple displays. Anything you're doing can be projected to a different display. There's even an app extension that can turn your mobile device into a webcam. And when you want scene-switching at the professional level, just enable Program View and Scene Preview.

The program's OBS importer can help you get started if you're using OBS. Plus, while you can use the custom RTMP to stream to whichever platform you choose, there are also native plugins for the leading broadcast platforms that can be used to stream your content directly to them. There are built-in chat plugins, as well.

Simultaneously recording and streaming to multiple outputs is not a problem, nor is adding multiple broadcast effects and animations to your scenes. You can also create web pages to specifically be used for live streaming alerts just with browser sources. The Lifetime XSplit Broadcaster Premium subscription has been rated 5 stars by verified purchasers like Carl H., who said:

"Great product and a well-known one for podcasting and live streaming. Has the ability to stream to multiple sites at the same time. A+"

With a lifetime of updates and 24/7 support, you'll always present high-quality videos for virtual interviews, remote work, consulting, and more. And if you'd like to get more fit for the camera, forget the gym, you can do better at home.

With a lifetime of updates and 24/7 support, you'll always present high-quality videos for virtual interviews, remote work, consulting, and more.

