Get a more user-friendly remote for your Apple TV/Apple TV 4K for only $30

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While Apple's motto is "It just works.", sometimes you may wish that their products worked just a little bit better. If you happen to be thinking about looking for a more user-friendly alternative to Apple's Siri Remote, then the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K could be exactly what you need.

It requires no voice input because all of the buttons that you might need are at your fingertips. And the design places them in a way that customers are used to finding them on traditional remote controls. That thoughtful approach to creating the button layout on the Function101 Button Remote makes it so much easier to navigate your Apple TV.

Infrared technology (IR) is employed to let you synchronize this remote with your TV in mere seconds, then you can control the power, mute, and volume functions. While IR does require a line of sight to your Apple TV, it works from up to 12 meters away. So the Function101 Button Remote's wide connectivity range allows you to just lay back and relax while enjoying your entertainment.

Naturally, the Function101 Button Remote has been fully-tested with both the Apple TV & Apple TV 4K. But not only will it work with all of those, but it is also compatible with most other brands of TV sets, as well.

It's no wonder that viewers are raving about how satisfied they are with this remote. Like other buyers, verified purchaser Cynthia Reaves gives it a perfect rating of 5 stars. She says: "The remote is amazing. I purchased 3 and so glad I did. Works wonderfully with Apple TV. What is crazy is my husband and I each have to have a remote. Would recommend this to everyone. LOVE!!!"

Now you can enjoy a more user-friendly alternative to the standard Apple TV remote, get a Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K today while it's available for only $29.95.