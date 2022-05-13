Get a refurbished 11.6-inch Acer convertible Chromebook for only $134

StackCommerce

If you need to work on the go, you might want to consider an ultra-lightweight 2-in-1 laptop that can transform into a tablet. The only problem is that laptops tend to be a little pricey. But now, you can get an ultra-portable notebook at a considerable discount with the Acer 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook.

The 11.6-inch LCD touchscreen has a 1366 x 768 resolution paired with an Intel HD graphics processor to provide a smooth web-based media experience. This 2015 model also has a speedy 1.6 GHz quad-core Intel Celeron N3150 processor.

This Chromebook contains 4GB of memory and 32GB of fast SSD storage. That might not seem like much, but by ditching the programs and operating systems that hog space and memory it's more than enough for light workloads. This notebook also has an SD memory card slot should you need extra storage space. A webcam, speakers, and a mic are built-in, plus you get an HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.0.

ChromeOS loads in mere seconds, has virus protection, and receives automatic updates. In addition, you can use all of the Google apps, converting Microsoft Office files into Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets where they can be downloaded and edited.

Don't pass up this chance to have an ultra-portable convertible laptop that you can take anywhere. Get the Acer 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $133.99 -- that's over 50% off.