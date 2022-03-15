Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Keep your Microsoft Office skills up to date forever for just $30

Even experienced users can benefit from keeping up with the latest features and updates.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Microsoft Office is used worldwide in all manner of industries. Yet even experienced users can run into challenges that lurk in the most common tasks, such as formatting bullet lists or tables. Plus, the program is frequently updated, and it can be frustrating when a feature you use often gets changed. That's why anyone who uses Office programs can benefit from eLearnOffice.

This lifetime e-learning subscription covers the eight most commonly used programs in the Microsoft Office suite: Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, OneDrive, OneNote, and Calendar. The courses consist of lessons and quizzes that assess and improve your skills. The more quizzes you take, the more skill points you earn. You can even link your resume to the skills score dashboard so that employers can see that your qualifications are valid.

The quizzes and lessons are bite-sized and easy to follow, which students appreciate. Jim, a Finance Manager at information technology company Accenture, says, "Love the lessons -- a couple of minutes each week and I'm up to date."

Even more importantly, all courses are certified for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, which many employers and organizations require. So you receive several certified CPD hours by completing each class.

eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning: Lifetime Subscription

$29 at ZDNet Academy

These courses are offered by the International Academy of Computer Training (IACT), a computer training company specializing in helping students acquire new skills or refresh ones they already have. It's had enormous success with government agencies and companies such as Google, Microsoft, Intel, and more.

You can stream the classes from your desktop or mobile devices, which means you can study anywhere you have internet access. So if you're training your MS Office skills while abroad or in a new coffee shop, make sure you have a good pair of noise-isolating wireless earbuds and VPN protection.

You may be surprised at how much time and effort you can save when you master all of the latest features in Microsoft Office programs. It's a great way to become more productive, and now you can get an eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $29.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Microsoft | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related