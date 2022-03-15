Keep your Microsoft Office skills up to date forever for just $30

StackCommerce

Microsoft Office is used worldwide in all manner of industries. Yet even experienced users can run into challenges that lurk in the most common tasks, such as formatting bullet lists or tables. Plus, the program is frequently updated, and it can be frustrating when a feature you use often gets changed. That's why anyone who uses Office programs can benefit from eLearnOffice.

This lifetime e-learning subscription covers the eight most commonly used programs in the Microsoft Office suite: Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, OneDrive, OneNote, and Calendar. The courses consist of lessons and quizzes that assess and improve your skills. The more quizzes you take, the more skill points you earn. You can even link your resume to the skills score dashboard so that employers can see that your qualifications are valid.

The quizzes and lessons are bite-sized and easy to follow, which students appreciate. Jim, a Finance Manager at information technology company Accenture, says, "Love the lessons -- a couple of minutes each week and I'm up to date."

Even more importantly, all courses are certified for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, which many employers and organizations require. So you receive several certified CPD hours by completing each class.

These courses are offered by the International Academy of Computer Training (IACT), a computer training company specializing in helping students acquire new skills or refresh ones they already have. It's had enormous success with government agencies and companies such as Google, Microsoft, Intel, and more.

You can stream the classes from your desktop or mobile devices, which means you can study anywhere you have internet access. So if you're training your MS Office skills while abroad or in a new coffee shop, make sure you have a good pair of noise-isolating wireless earbuds and VPN protection.

You may be surprised at how much time and effort you can save when you master all of the latest features in Microsoft Office programs. It's a great way to become more productive, and now you can get an eLearnOffice Microsoft Office eLearning: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $29.