Become more productive and less stressed with this $50 app

Bring your emails, calendars, tasks, notes, habit tracker, and more into one app to keep your life running smoothly
If you are regularly feeling like there just aren't enough hours in the day, there are certainly tools and technology to help simplify your life. The problem is that the ones you use most are probably scattered all over different apps. Fortunately, Lunatask can make it easier to get things done by bringing them all together.

For instance, Lunatask can sync to your calendars -- iCloud, Google, Outlook -- to show all of your calls and meetings for each day. Then you can simply drag your tasks into the empty spaces and complete them right from the calendar. You can even set up Google Meet or Zoom calls straight from the app.

Adding tasks is a breeze, even recurring ones. Not only can you can attach new tasks to existing ones and pin the ones you want to see first, but you can also set a time estimation to make it easier to fit them into your calendar. This will help you see when you've got too much going on at one time, allowing you to reschedule what you can for a more even flow of events.

You can tag notes, share them, and create password-protected notebooks as well. In fact, everything you put into the app is protected by end-to-end encryption. There is no tracking or in-app product analytics; that's particularly important because there's so much more you can do with Lunatask.

Lunatask includes tools you can use to build a healthier lifestyle, including a daily journal. In addition, a lovely visual habit tracker shows your progress and offers accountability, so you can ditch your bad habits while building healthier ones.

Lunatask Premium: Lifetime Subscription

 $49 at ZDNet Academy

You can track your energy level, how busy you are, even your moods and emotions. If you're trying to manage stress, anxiety, depression, or mood swings, you'll have a visual record of how your emotions correspond with your energy, activity, and new habits.

It's easy to see why users are so happy with Lunatask. Verified purchaser Philippe Desrochers rated it 5 stars, saying: "I love this product. It helps me to track my personal and business tasks and good/bad habits. You can see that the developer is working hard on the software and new features are coming every month."

Get Lunatask today, while it's discounted 72% -- making it available for just $49.

