Get an entire career's worth of Microsoft training for only $60

Microsoft says that not only is the number of Windows users continuing to increase, but the amount of time they're spending on Windows computers is, as well. Obviously, the need for Windows professionals isn't going away, and now anyone can become one even with no previous tech experience. Because you can now get an entire career's worth of Microsoft training from The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle for just $59.

This bundle of courses is offered by iCollege, and they are explicitly designed to help you pass the certification exams that will assure employers that you have the skills they require. They cover every level from beginning to advanced, so you can take each course whenever you are ready to move up.

Two beginner-level courses can get you started with Microsoft 365 cloud computing and Windows 10. And "Microsoft Windows 10 (MD-100) (Updated 2021)" teaches you how to install, customize and update Windows 10, which will make you an expert Windows Desktop Administrator. You'll learn cloud basics in "Microsoft 365 Fundamentals (MS-900)", including the difference between Microsoft 365 and Office 365, as well as Azure fundamentals.

Once you've acquired intermediate-level skills, you'll learn more about designing and implementing Microsoft 365 services in "Microsoft 365 Identity & Services (MS-100)". "Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101)" will take your desktop skills to the enterprise level, and "Microsoft Mobility & Security (MS-101)" does the same for your cloud computing skills.

At the advanced level, "Microsoft 365 Security Administration (MS-500)" is a student favorite; they rated it 4.53 out of 5 stars. It teaches you how to monitor and manage compliance and security for hybrid as well as enterprise Microsoft 365 environments. This includes data governance enforcement, threat response, investigations, and more.

Finish up with "Managing Microsoft Teams (MS-700)", which explains how to deploy and manage Teams with Office 365 workloads. This course focuses on creating efficient and effective collaboration and communication in a corporate environment.

Make 2022 the year you switch to a lucrative new tech career. Get The Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle now while it's on sale for only $59.