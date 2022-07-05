/>
Get an extra 20% off this refurbished iPad Pro through July 5

Save big on this refurbished iPad Pro for the 4th of July.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Is there any device more equally suited to work and play than the iPad? A smartphone is great, but having a bigger screen just opens up a lot more possibilities - and that's before you start adding on a keyboard or other peripherals. If you're looking for a workhorse tablet around the house, refurbished iPads are the best bet on a budget. And thanks to a sitewide 4th of July sale, this Apple iPad Pro 9.7" just got a lot more appealing: Through July 5, buyers can take an extra 20% off this refurbished device and whatever else they order.

Mind you, this iPad Pro is already on deep discount since it's a certified refurbished model. That means it may have some light scuffing, but nothing that's going to affect what it can do once you turn it on. And it can do an awful lot.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB - Space Gray

 $310.99 at ZDNet Academy

If you're watching movies, you can do it in style with the 9.7-inch retina screen. Want to make some movies yourself? There are plenty of options for both vacation snapshots and home videos thanks to the 12MP iSight camera on the front and 5MP HD cam on the back. If you're emailing or gaming, the battery will make sure you can do it for up to 10 hours, and the 128GB of storage means there's plenty of room for photos or important documents. It comes with a wall charger, plastic case, and everything you need to get started.

Don't wait long to buy, though: Right now, this refurbished 2016 tablet is $310.99, which is already nearly 60% off the original MSRP. If you buy before July 5, all orders over $100 (including this iPad) can take an extra 20% off that final price. Just use the coupon code JULY20 at checkout.

