Get lifetime access to thousands of presentation templates for just $50

Graphue's 7,000 professional templates will engage your audience and make presentations a breeze.

 StackCommerce

An excellent presentation can mean the difference between making or losing a sale, but creating one from scratch can be a real challenge. Having lifetime access to thousands of presentation templates can make your life easier, precisely what Graphue offers. This platform provides high-quality PowerPoint, Slides, and Keynote templates, and you can purchase a lifetime subscription for only $49.

The templates that Graphue offers are designed for business professionals who want to boost the effectiveness of their presentations. You can download more than 7,000 editable templates and 10,000 template options, and they're all 100% original. You may adjust elements such as fonts, colors, and images, and you can duplicate, add, and remove individual slides. In addition, the template downloads have a help file explaining what's included and how to make changes.

There are over 100 industry-specific themes to choose from, and they are all available in KEY, PPT, and GSL formats. Each presentation includes over 30 slides. In addition to the thousands of templates already included, new ones are added every day. It's no wonder Graphue has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating on Product Hunt and 4.8 out of 5 on AppSumo.

Graphue - PowerPoint, Google Slides, & Apple Keynote Templates: Lifetime Subscription

$49 at ZDNet Academy

It's only good business to improve your content in as many ways as possible, and an incredible presentation is one of the most effective ways to do so. It can engage your audience and even urge them to take action.

Make your life easier and give your presentations more impact. Get thousands of templates in the Graphue - PowerPoint, Google Slides, & Apple Keynote Templates: Lifetime Subscription today for just $49.

