Get lifetime subscriptions to two apps that will keep your data safe online for $30

Your data isn't just vulnerable when you are online. Hackers who can crack your passwords using social engineering also pose a threat.

Your data is not only in danger when you go online. It's also at risk from hackers who can crack your passwords by using social engineering. So it's absolutely necessary that you provide yourself with the strongest protection possible against both, and that's exactly what The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle offers.

This deal comes with a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited, which is arguably the best service you could use to stay safe online. In addition to a zero-log policy, military-grade encryption and a kill switch, you have no limits on speed or bandwidth. With access to more than 400 blazing-fast servers in over 80 locations, you don't have to worry about being prevented from watching your favorite content because of your location.

But KeepSolid offers even more convenience with 24/7 customer service, as well as features such as Favorite Servers, Ping Tests, Trusted Networks and a whole lot more. Even better, all of this is available for as many as five of your devices. As VPN Special observes, "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

Of course, as mentioned above, you still have to deal with protecting your passwords. Sticky Password Premium allows you to securely keep all of your passwords together, either on local storage or in the cloud, where you can access them with one master password. But the app can also automatically generate unique, encrypted passwords so that you won't share the same one across multiple accounts.

Sticky Password also lets you store other pieces of personal information, which you can use to fill out forms instantly. Although supremely secure, Sticky Password is easy to use, and it even lets you share passwords with others if necessary.

Don't pass up this opportunity to have maximum protection for your data. Get The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

