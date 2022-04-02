Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get noise-canceling earbuds with immersive audio for only $50

These comfortable earbuds deliver long-lasting, crystal clear audio. Grab a pair while they're 50% off

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Audio technology has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years. Not only can you now get the tiniest external speaker, but you can also grab excellent immersive earbuds -- both with great sound and still affordable. For example, the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds are currently available at 50% of their regular $99 price, dropping them to just $49.99.

The Air Pro Earbuds feature active noise cancellation, customized for enhanced human voices and reduced background noises. This can ensure all your calls will be crystal clear. Plus, its six microphones significantly add to the sound quality.

Lightweight and compact, the Air Pro Earbuds have an ergonomic design that you can barely feel that you're wearing them. And since sound and comfort should go together, you get three different silicone ear tip sizes. The earbuds are also water and sweat-resistant with a rating of IPX5, so feel free to wear them in rainy weather or while working out.

You'll experience classic immersive audio in stereo mode, while transparency mode assures your safety by allowing ambient sounds to filter through. You can also use either earbud alone for answering calls. In addition, voice control allows you to check your calendar on Google, get directions, set a reminder, or access Siri with just two taps on the left earbud.

In-ear detection tech will automatically pause your music when removing the earbud from your ear, then resume playback when it's back in place. The earbuds also provide a total playtime of 32 hours on a full charge. You'll get 9 hours plus another 23 hours using the charging case.

EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

The charging case takes only two hours to fully charge, the earbuds only 1.5 hours. But fast charging is also available, and it allows you to get two hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging.

So if you want comfortable, long-playing, immersive earbuds, don't pass up this chance to get 50% off the $99 MSRP of the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds. Get them today for just $49.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related