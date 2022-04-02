Get noise-canceling earbuds with immersive audio for only $50

StackCommerce

Audio technology has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years. Not only can you now get the tiniest external speaker, but you can also grab excellent immersive earbuds -- both with great sound and still affordable. For example, the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds are currently available at 50% of their regular $99 price, dropping them to just $49.99.

The Air Pro Earbuds feature active noise cancellation, customized for enhanced human voices and reduced background noises. This can ensure all your calls will be crystal clear. Plus, its six microphones significantly add to the sound quality.

Lightweight and compact, the Air Pro Earbuds have an ergonomic design that you can barely feel that you're wearing them. And since sound and comfort should go together, you get three different silicone ear tip sizes. The earbuds are also water and sweat-resistant with a rating of IPX5, so feel free to wear them in rainy weather or while working out.

You'll experience classic immersive audio in stereo mode, while transparency mode assures your safety by allowing ambient sounds to filter through. You can also use either earbud alone for answering calls. In addition, voice control allows you to check your calendar on Google, get directions, set a reminder, or access Siri with just two taps on the left earbud.

In-ear detection tech will automatically pause your music when removing the earbud from your ear, then resume playback when it's back in place. The earbuds also provide a total playtime of 32 hours on a full charge. You'll get 9 hours plus another 23 hours using the charging case.

The charging case takes only two hours to fully charge, the earbuds only 1.5 hours. But fast charging is also available, and it allows you to get two hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging.

So if you want comfortable, long-playing, immersive earbuds, don't pass up this chance to get 50% off the $99 MSRP of the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds. Get them today for just $49.99.