Get over 270 hours of coding and job interview training for $60

Is your lack of experience stopping you from chasing well-paid tech jobs? The only way to fix that is by learning coding skills, which isn't as difficult as you might imagine. The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle has 27 courses to help your journey and is currently on sale for just $59.99.

Total novices can begin with "Java Foundations," rated an average of 4.9 stars out of 5 from former students. Java's not only widely used in software and web development, but you can also find it in Android apps. And this bundle doesn't just teach you skills. The "How to Get a Job as a Web Developer" and "Java Interview Questions: Data Structures & Algorithms" courses delve into the interpersonal traits you need to get hired.

There are single courses for beginners that focus on HTML and CSS, JavaScript, C++, Google's Flutter and Dart, jQuery, ROS2 for robotics, Amazon Honeycode, Django, machine learning, Raspberry Pi, and more. Or, if you'd like to take a comprehensive approach, two Complete Web Developer Courses thoroughly cover both mobile apps and websites.

Since Rob Merrill has taught more than 35,000 students, he can certainly teach you the coding language that's easiest to learn in "Python for Everyone." And you can get extra practice in "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications".

After you've developed your tech skills, or if you've already got them, there are more courses in the bundle that can turbocharge your career. For example, "Learn Python for Data Analysis & Visualization," "Making APIs with Django & Python," and "Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis" will all advance your current Python skills.

Master .NET Framework or C# with the real-world examples, code challenges, and other exercises in "The Complete C# Programming Course." Or become a Ruby on Rails expert from the "2020 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp".

Don't miss this opportunity to train for a well-paid tech career at your own pace. Get the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle today for just $59.99.