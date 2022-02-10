Why you can trust ZDNet
Submit over 100 job applications a day on various job boards for $67 with LazyApply

Applying for jobs can consume a lot of time that you could use for more productive purposes, but LazyApply lets you submit all the rest of your applications in a matter of minutes

There's a whole new trend sweeping the nation of employees looking for better jobs. If you happen to be one of them, you know how much pain it can be searching and sending applications to various job boards. So you will probably be thrilled to hear that from now on, you can now submit multiple job applications to various platforms simultaneously with only a single click with LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription.

All you have to do is save your information one time, then allow LazyApply to apply for jobs. It's the perfect tool if you want to apply for jobs every day on job boards such as Indeed, Linkedin, and more. Since you can submit up to 150 applications a day, your chances of getting job interviews are much higher.

The app provides analytics to illustrate how well your applications perform daily. You'll also get improvement tips to help you create a CV that stands out among job-seeking competitors. You even get one weekly consultation call to learn how you're doing and discover better application strategies. All that's left to do is keep your phone line open and prepare yourself to answer interview calls as they come in! No wonder the LazyApply Job Application is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Chrome Web Store. 

And if you're truly committed to landing a new job, learning new skills is a great way to start or advance a career. It doesn't have to be expensive or take time away from your job, either. You can train at your own pace even while working full-time. For example, it's a lot easier than you might imagine to learn to code or start a photography career.

Don't miss this chance to make all your future job applications a breeze. Get the LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription today while it's available for just $67.

