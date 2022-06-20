/>
Get over 50% off this refurbished 11-inch MacBook Air

This 2015 laptop offers similar performance to new models for half the original price.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Remote work is more accessible than ever, but deciding what equipment to take with you can be tricky. You need a laptop powerful enough for work but light enough to carry comfortably, and that combo tends to be expensive -- especially if you shop with Apple. However, you can save while exploring the best of both worlds with this refurbished 11-inch MacBook Air.

Weighing only 2.38 pounds, this featherweight laptop delivers up to nine hours of battery life, enough to undergo a full day of work, even from your remote office. The 2.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor offers plenty of power when you need it and efficient energy consumption when you don't.

This model contains a speedy 128GB SSD to store your files. And with 4GB of RAM, you can multitask seamlessly. The 11-inch screen has a 1366 x 768 resolution, while the integrated Intel HD Graphics unit lets you quickly render videos and high-quality images, all with frugal power consumption. 

Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver

$289.99 at ZDNet Academy

This 2015 unit has two USB 3.0 ports and Bluetooth 4.0, so connecting and using all of your favorite peripherals should be a breeze. And although this MacBook air has a grade "B" refurbished rating, meaning it might have light scratches or dents, the internals should function as intended. Finally, this laptop comes with a protective case and MagSafe power adapter to keep you charged and protected while on the move.

This refurbished Apple 11-inch MacBook Air is lightweight yet powerful enough to handle your work without breaking the bank. Speaking of which, it's on sale for just $288.99 -- that's 50% off.

