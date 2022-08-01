/>
Get over 70% off this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Air

Get all the original features of this 2.96 lb 2017 MacBook Air with an Intel i5 processor, 128 SSD, 8GB RAM and a 12-hour battery refurbished into near mint condition.
Well, now that you've heard all about how much more successful remote work is, you may have started planning to make the switch yourself, either by training for higher-paid tech careers you can do from anywhere or optimizing your own business for a more effective online presence. But before you start nailing down all those cheap flights, you need to give some thought to your equipment, mainly your primary work machine.

Even when traveling slow, you should always be traveling light, and nothing is better than having a laptop with a 12-hour battery that weighs less than three pounds. However, you need far more power than you'll get from some little netbook. Yet, there is more chance for loss or damage while traveling, so you don't want to break the bank. The perfect solution is a refurbished Apple MacBook Air.

A 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor provides enhanced processing power for faster performance. Assisted by 8GB of RAM, you'll power right through your daily tasks. And you will have no problem finding room for your most important files with 128GB of fast flash storage. You'll be able to store them seamlessly and take them everywhere.

You'll also enjoy the crystal clarity a 1440x900 native resolution brings to your 13.3" widescreen display. You'll accomplish everything more easily even if you work with the most painstaking images and videos, particularly with the help of an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card. High-quality images will be rendered without issues and videos will stream smoothly – which will also be appreciated while watching your favorite content during your off hours.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver

 $413.99 at ZDNet Academy

Excellent WiFi connectivity will make work and play a breeze, allowing you to do either from anywhere with an internet connection. And, of course, there is Bluetooth for connecting with other devices.

This 2017 unit has a grade "A" refurbished rating. That means you will receive it in near-mint condition, with possibly zero to very minimal scuffing on the sleek silver case. Plus, a MagSafe wall charger is included with the laptop.

The bottom line is that this refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Air offers you the same superb specs and features as when it was new for a much more affordable price, if you get one today while it's available for just $413.99, which is 74% down from the original $1,599 sticker price.

