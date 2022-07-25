Get the best audio of present and antiquity with this Bluetooth turntable

StackCommerce

Audiophiles for decades have known that vinyl records have a sound that you just can't replicate. On the other hand, most people have vast playlists on apps like Spotify and Apple Music, and it's pretty hard to replace all those songs. Now there's a way you can celebrate your love of retro sound and convenience at the same time: This Mbeat Hi-Fi Turntable with Bluetooth Speaker.

Mbeat's slim turntable is great for homes where space is at a premium, and it makes a visual statement wherever it goes. The minimalist faux-walnut casing and the sepia-tinted dust cover evoke the classic '60s era of home audio, and the controls are easy to use even if you've never owned a record player before.

The aluminum MDF plinth is solid as a rock, and the turning mechanism is belt-driven, which means it's built to last. There are tone and pitch controls on the side, along with a switch for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM modes. The tonearm boasts an AudioTechnica AT-3600L stylus and has an adjustable counterweight so that you can customize the sound and protect your vinyl.

In short, this isn't just a vanity retro piece. That's evident from the moment you first listen to a record through the quad speakers and built-in pre-amp. The undercarriage is designed to dampen vibrations and enhance the clear sound, and that audio is crisp whether you're listening to vinyl or in Bluetooth mode. There are RCA and 3.5 mm output jacks, and you can even listen on headphones.

Best of all, this unit is on deep discount. You can now get the Mbeat Hi-Fi Turntable for $279.99, a drop of 24% from the previous MSRP of $369.00.