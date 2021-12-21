Get the exam preparation that can transform your IT experience into cybersecurity expertise for just $70

StackCommerce

The best way for experienced IT professionals to get salaries that reflect their advanced skills is to have major certifications on their resumes. The exams are tough, but if you want to specialize in cybersecurity, you can pass them on the first try with help from The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle. And it's on sale at the moment for only $69.

If you're interested in working for the U.S. government, you definitely want to take "NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks" because they were the ones who designed the Risk Management Framework, and this course will teach you everything you need to know about the RMF process. You will then be qualified for a number of government cybersecurity positions.

In "(ISC) CISSP -- 2021", you'll get a thorough grasp of information security, including assessing and testing security, as well as implementing and managing effective security measures. But this course is about more than just the technical aspects; it also covers integrity, confidentiality, professional ethics, and much more. Then you'll breeze through the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam.

"CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)" is a student favorite with a 4.45 out of 5 stars rating. It covers security for complex environments. Then you can follow up with the sequel, "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)", which dives deeper into the same topics.

If you already have at least five years of work experience with information security management, you are eligible to take the ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) exam. It will qualify you to develop and manage an information security program at the enterprise level. Any experience in other fields, such as risk or incident management, compliance, or information security governance, is preferable, as well.

