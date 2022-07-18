/>
Get the solar generator that delivers seven hours of power on a single charge

If the consequences could be serious when you lose power in your home, even if it's just an hour for routine neighborhood maintenance, a solar generator can be a lifesaver.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

There are all manner of reasons you might find yourself without power in your home. Unusually bad weather could do it, brownouts could turn into blackouts, and even equipment maintenance and repairs in your neighborhood could cause your electricity to go out for who knows how long. If you have devices, home appliances, or machinery that absolutely must have electricity at all times, then you need an emergency power supply.

The Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE is a reliable portable power supply that allows you to operate your home appliances and keep your electronics charged during emergencies. That means you can stay safely in your home even after disaster strikes.

This solar generator actually consists of two parts. The HomePower ONE: Backup Battery Power Station can provide up to seven days of power for your home on a single charge. It supports rated power of 1,000W and surge power of 2,000W at 110V.

The HomePower ONE is compatible with a wide range of devices and offers a variety of ports. Two USB-C ports are enabled with PD 18W, one USB-A with 5V/2.4A, and one with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. There's even a car outlet that supports 12V/10A. So you can continue to work or study without interruption.

The HomePower ONE is super easy to recharge. You can charge it from an AC outlet, your car, or by using the portable solar panel that comes with it.

The SolarPower ONE: Portable Solar Panel uses monocrystalline solar cells, which have an energy conversion efficiency that is 50% higher than traditional solar cells. The solar panel is made from high-temperature resistant PET material and durable cloth, so it will last for a very long time.

Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE

 $1,499 at ZDNet Academy

The solar panel has an ultra-high power output of 200W for extremely fast recharging of crucial battery-powered devices. It's not only compatible with HomePower ONE but has built-in USB-A and USB-C output ports, as well.

Best of all, the setup is completely hassle-free. You can actually do it in 30 seconds or less. It's easy to see why this Generark solar generator is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

If you need an emergency power supply to keep your electronic appliances and devices charged and operational, get the Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE today while it's on sale for $1,499, down 6% from the usual $1,597 sticker price.

