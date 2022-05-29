/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get the tools, courses, and content to become a SaaS developer

Aspiring developers can get a lifetime of help in creating great ideas starting with learning coding basics and then moving all the way up to building SaaS apps and how to profit from them.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

There's no reason striving developers have to start completely from scratch for every project. Make your life a whole lot easier by getting some help to kickstart your next great idea. Now you can have a lifetime of tools, courses, and premium content for developers with this subscription to DevDojo Pro.

ZDNet Recommends

Begin with Page Creator, which features Tailwind CSS Page Builder to help you craft gorgeous landing pages using drag-and-drop. There are over 250 elements to help you impress customers with stunning pages.

Next, the Wave SAA Starter Kit teaches you not only how to build the Software as a Service app of your dreams but also how to make money with it. You can create plans with a variety of features, and users will be able to subscribe and pay with the Paddle Payment platform. Assign roles to specific plans, then grant user permissions that are based on the roles.

You'll have fully loaded authentication, password reset, and email verification. Your users will be able to enter data and customize their user profiles easily. And you can employ user impersonations to log in as another user in order to troubleshoot bugs and resolve issues.

There are starter themes to choose from that are fully configurable, APIs ready to consume so you can create tokens, and a fully-functional blog you can use to get free SEO traffic. Administering your app will be a breeze because Wave was designed using Laravel & Voyager. It even has a notification system all ready to use that integrates with Laravel's default notification system.

Lifetime of DevDojo Pro: Premium Content, Tools, & Courses for Devs

 $149 at ZDNet Academy

You can even learn the basics of coding and building your own apps with the Ninja Training Program before you start building a business. It trains you to work with companies such as Google, Adobe, Airbnb, Amazon, and more.

DevDojo Pro comes with premium support, and updates are included. You can use it on up to 999 devices. Just remember to protect yourself with a powerful VPN once you're spending a lot more time online.

Get Lifetime of DevDojo Pro: Premium Content, Tools, & Courses for Devs today while it's on sale for only $149, an 83% discount off the original $900 subscription price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news
screen-shot-2021-07-07-at-4-01-12-pm.png

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news

Business
How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch
messages.jpg

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch

Security
How to clean any flat screen TV or monitor
sample-image-16-9-red.jpg

How to clean any flat screen TV or monitor

TVs