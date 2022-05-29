Get the tools, courses, and content to become a SaaS developer

StackCommerce

There's no reason striving developers have to start completely from scratch for every project. Make your life a whole lot easier by getting some help to kickstart your next great idea. Now you can have a lifetime of tools, courses, and premium content for developers with this subscription to DevDojo Pro.

Begin with Page Creator, which features Tailwind CSS Page Builder to help you craft gorgeous landing pages using drag-and-drop. There are over 250 elements to help you impress customers with stunning pages.

Next, the Wave SAA Starter Kit teaches you not only how to build the Software as a Service app of your dreams but also how to make money with it. You can create plans with a variety of features, and users will be able to subscribe and pay with the Paddle Payment platform. Assign roles to specific plans, then grant user permissions that are based on the roles.

You'll have fully loaded authentication, password reset, and email verification. Your users will be able to enter data and customize their user profiles easily. And you can employ user impersonations to log in as another user in order to troubleshoot bugs and resolve issues.

There are starter themes to choose from that are fully configurable, APIs ready to consume so you can create tokens, and a fully-functional blog you can use to get free SEO traffic. Administering your app will be a breeze because Wave was designed using Laravel & Voyager. It even has a notification system all ready to use that integrates with Laravel's default notification system.

You can even learn the basics of coding and building your own apps with the Ninja Training Program before you start building a business. It trains you to work with companies such as Google, Adobe, Airbnb, Amazon, and more.

DevDojo Pro comes with premium support, and updates are included. You can use it on up to 999 devices. Just remember to protect yourself with a powerful VPN once you're spending a lot more time online.

