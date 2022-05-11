Why you can trust ZDNet
Protect yourself with a powerful VPN and a password manager for just $30

This bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to two apps that will secure your accounts and maintain your privacy.

You probably seldom think about how easy life is with the internet; the amount of information available and the effort it saves us is truly breathtaking. But there are downsides, of course, such as the risk to your privacy and security. Fortunately, you can now affordably protect your web presence with the Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle for only $29.99.

With hackers breaching large companies seemingly daily, using just one password for multiple websites leaves you vulnerable to data leaks. With Sticky Password, you never need to worry about remembering passwords. What's more, this app can even create ultra-secure passwords for you, making it difficult for hackers to access your accounts. 

Sticky Password offers military-grade encryption with one-click automatic log-in and genuine two-factor authentication. The program will even fill in online forms using your stored information. Plus, Sticky Password is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, so you can back up to the cloud using any device.

Meanwhile, VPN Unlimited by KeepSolid aims to prevent trackers from monitoring your online activity. You can connect to the web without bandwidth limitations and access more than 400 servers in 80 locations, which means you can enjoy all your favorite content by bypassing geo-restrictions.

The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

Like Sticky Password, VPN Unlimited provides military-grade encryption. But you also get a strict zero-logging policy, a kill switch, and 24/7 customer support. It's not surprising that a VPN Special customer stated, "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

It's relieving not to have to worry about your digital safety. Get the Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle now while it's available for only $29.99.

