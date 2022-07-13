/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get this floor lamp with 300 multi-color effects and 16 million colors for just $60

Illuminate your home for hours at a time with customized illuminations, and the more you buy, the more you save.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

It's that time of year, right in the middle of summer, when a lot of people are still scrambling to find cheap airfares while the sun shines. But some of us have already returned from vacations or are waiting for the airline meltdowns to end, and life – or our homes – may be feeling just a bit drab. But no need to despair, because expensive décor or vacations aren't necessary to brighten things up. You can simply transform your home with sensational illuminations.

A Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a lovely design element all by itself, with its stunning metal finish. But it really comes into its own when it starts shuffling through more than 16 million colors. Not to mention over 300 breathtaking multi-color effects you can choose from with its user-friendly remote control.

Best of all, you don't have to wait weeks for Prime Day to roll around to get a great bargain on one. It's currently available for only $59.99, a deep 60% discount off the $149 retail price, but only during our Deal Days event until July 14.

The space-saving design of this floor lamp allows it to fit perfectly into any corner of your home. Its rubber bottom won't scratch your floors, plus it's weighted, so it will remain exactly where you place it.

Buyers are so enthusiastic about this lamp. For instance, verified purchaser Sunny A. awarded it a perfect 5 stars rating. She said: "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

 $59.99 at ZDNet Academy

You really don't want to miss this chance to get 60% off this amazing lamp when it can transform any room you choose with glorious illuminations. Get a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp before our Deal Days sale ends on July 14 for only $59.99, rather than the original $149 sticker price. You don't even need a coupon.

Plus, you can also save on multi-packs! Get two for $139.99, four for $309.99 or six for $469.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft