Get this highly rated video editing software on Windows for under $70

From YouTube clips and social media posts to virtual presentations and amateur documentaries, possibilities are essentially endless these days in terms of video production. Moreover, the process from start to finish is accessible at our fingertips via innovative software.

Thus a combination of effort and tools can go a long way toward separating someone's creation from the pack. For example, the Wondershare Filmora provides a creative, comprehensive video editing experience on one easy-to-use platform. A perpetual license for Windows normally costs $109, but you can purchase one for $69.99 for a limited time.

Filmora allows you to tell stories with confidence and a clear plan. In addition, this software features valuable assets such as preset templates, auto beat synchronization, speed ramping, motion tracking, and keyframing that can add a dynamic jolt of energy into an otherwise classic film via animated effects.

You can achieve a classic cinematic look to your production through effects that allow users to adjust lighting and stylization effects, and build titles and graphics that can be blended in as animated additions. Filmora also lets you refine the finished product with touch-ups that include auto synchronization (matching audio with video for a precise, clean look) and color correction.

Plus, you can deal with details such as subtitles and motion tracking, giving your work a polished look. Filmora boasts a TechRadar rating of 4.5 stars out of five from G2. It can be operated on any Windows system, version 11 and below,

