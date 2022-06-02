/>
Get this like-new Dell 7020 for over 10% off -- no coupon required

This Grade-A refurbished desktop comes with 500GB of storage and Windows 10 Pro.
When it comes to processing power and storage, nothing fits the bill like a desktop. Unfortunately, the chip shortage has led to higher prices on new PC parts, and the increased demand certainly doesn't help. The prices are starting to fall, but if you simply need an affordable machine that'll get the job done, you might want to consider a refurbished model. Case in point: This like-new Dell OptiPlex 7020 is on sale for $259.99 or 13% off the shelf price -- no coupon necessary.

This isn't a bare-bones desktop that you'll have to spend extra time and money upgrading. Right out of the box, it comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, so you can start downloading apps and browsing the internet right away. It has 8GB of RAM and a 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 processor under the hood, allowing you to enjoy those downloads that much faster.

You'll have plenty of room for those movies and files, too. The hard drive has 500GB of space for all your documents, photos, music or whatever you need. It's the kind of computer that can be the base for a home office and an entertainment hub that can run light games, host video chats and more. What's more, the slim profile means that this desktop won't take up a ton of space on that desk.

While this 2014 Dell is refurbished, it comes with all the capability you'd expect from a new model. The grade A rating means that you won't see any wear and tear more severe than a scuff mark or two. Because of that, you can save more than $40 and use that dough for a keyboard or other accessories. Right now, this refurbished Dell 7020 SFF is on sale for $259.99, more than 10% off the MSRP.

