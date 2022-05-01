Get up to speed with Microsoft Azure with over 50 hours of training for $39

StackCommerce

For a long time, the cloud services were absolutely dominated by Amazon Web Services (AWS). In recent years, however, Microsoft Azure has cut into the market share and projects to continue to do so in the future. So if you've considered a career in cloud administration, it's no longer a given just to learn AWS. Instead, there may be more demand for Azure administrators in the future, so why not check out the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle?

This ten-course bundle includes training from some of the web's top instructors, including Scott Duffy, Vijay Saini, and Manuj Aggarwal. Each instructor has extensive experience working with Microsoft Azure and will give you the foundational knowledge you need to get certified.

There are courses dedicated to specific Azure certification exams, including AZ-103, AZ-203, AZ-300, AZ-301, and AZ-900. Through these courses, you'll master the main concepts of Azure, discover how to implement Azure infrastructure solutions, understand design solutions for Azure, and be up to date on all of the changes to this constantly evolving platform.

In addition, you'll also delve deep into several Azure masterclasses. These courses cover managing the Azure Cloud with ARM templates, analyzing data with Azure Stream Analytics, managing storage and disks in the Azure cloud, and more. In addition, there's a complete course dedicated to project-based learning, so you'll get familiar with Azure through real-life architectural and administration problems. Finally, you'll also get an introduction to machine learning with Azure Machine Learning to help you automate complicated or repetitive cloud concepts and tasks.

The cloud isn't going anywhere, but Microsoft Azure keeps making inroads. So get yourself up to speed with the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, on sale for a limited time for just $39, a fraction of what you'd pay for night school.