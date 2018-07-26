Google, Accenture team up to create enterprise data insight solutions group

Google and Accenture have inked a deal to jointly develop data insight solutions for the enterprise.

On Thursday, the tech giants said a new business group will be formed under the terms of the partnership, the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG).

AGBG will bring together specialists from both Google and Accenture to "develop intelligent solutions leveraging data-driven insights" and assist clients in "deliver[ing] superior customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

The solutions will be developed utilizing Google Cloud technology and Accenture's industry knowledge for clients in Europe, the US, and Japan.

"We're making a significant commitment to our clients and investment with Google Cloud to provide intelligent solutions that enterprises need to solve today's greatest business challenges and become the new leaders in digital," said Gene Reznik, Accenture's Senior Managing Director of Ecosystems & Ventures. "The Accenture Google Cloud Business Group brings together the leading capabilities of Accenture and Google Cloud to fuel the next generation of innovations for organizations around the world."

AGBG will initially target the retail, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare industries.

In particular, the companies intend to combine their efforts to develop new business solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML); providing ways to migrate enterprise workloads from legacy infrastructure to the cloud; and improve the management of SAP solutions on the Google Cloud platform.

In addition, Google and Accenture intend to combine the Google Marketing Platform data with other enterprise data sources for improved customer insights and to scale G Suite across corporate networks utilizing cloud technologies.

At the Google Cloud Next conference this week, Google debuted new capabilities for the productivity suite, including Grammar Suggestions in Google Docs, Smart Replies in chat scenarios, and voice commands in Hangouts.

Google also launched the Cloud Services Platform, a cloud-based platform for enterprise players with on-premise workloads.

