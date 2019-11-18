Google buys CloudSimple to bolster VMware implementation services

Google on Monday announced that it has acquired CloudSimple, makers of software that lets customers migrate and run VMware workloads natively in public clouds. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CloudSimple's core technology allows customers to implement VMware workloads natively on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition to supporting the migration of VMware workloads, CloudSimple's platform also aims to create an elastic, scalable consumption model for customers.

CloudSimple came out of stealth in April around the time VMware announced its cloud deal with Microsoft. That partnership established the Azure VMware Solutions, a framework for running, managing and securing applications across VMware and Azure.

CloudSimple's service for GCP came out in July as part of Google's decision to begin supporting VMware workloads. As with the Azure service, it gives customers native access to the full VMware stack including vCenter, vSAN and NSX-T.

With this acquisition, Google said CloudSimple will join Google Cloud and bolster its migration services.

"We believe in a multi-cloud world and will continue to provide choice for our customers to use the best technology in their journey to the cloud," GCP's VP of engineering, Rich Sanzi, wrote in a blog post. "The acquisition of CloudSimple continues to demonstrate Google Cloud's commitment to providing enterprise customers a broad suite of solutions to modernize their IT infrastructure."

