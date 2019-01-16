Google Docs, Slides new look revealed: Check out G Suite Material Design overhaul

Google is updating Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites for G Suite users with a new look on the web that's consistent with its Material Design guidelines.

The update only changes the look and feel of Google's online productivity apps but won't introduce changes to their functionality. The G Suite Material Design overhaul follows the recent Gmail Material makeover, which included functional changes such as Smart Compose and offline support.

Google's before and after screenshots show subtle changes to some buttons, fonts, and menus. For example, in Slides, the text in the 'Present' button is no longer capitalized and Google eschewed the shaded gray background for a clean white background in a lined box.

The 'Share' button is now the same yellow as the Slides icon instead of the former blue. The box also has rounded rather than hard corners, while the 'Format options' menu header swaps white text on a dark gray background for black text on a white background. It also gains a new Slides-yellow A-in-a-box logo.

Google notes that the new look includes interface typography based on Google's custom and highly-legible typefaces. Buttons, dialogs and sidebars have been updated to be consistent, while its iconography has been made "legible and crisp, with a fresh feel".

"This style change is part of a new, consistent design approach from Google. You can expect to see similar changes across other G Suite applications in the future," Google says of why you would use it.

The new look will be available to users on G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits.

Admins won't need to take action to enable the new look, which will be rolling out from January 15 for rapid release domains, and from February 11 for scheduled release domains.

