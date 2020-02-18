Google extends Titan Security Key availability

Google on Tuesday announced it's making its Titan Security Keys more widely available.

It's extending availability of the USB-C version to Canada, France, Japan and the UK -- all countries where customers can already purchase the Titan Security Key bundle with USB-A/NFC and Bluetooth/USB/NFC keys. Meanwhile, customers in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland can now get the bundle or the USB-C Titan Security Key. They're available via the Google Store.

Google launched the second-factor security key in 2018, and last year it introduced the USB-C version in partnership with the manufacturer Yubico. All of the Titan Security Keys are based on FIDO open standards. They're built with a hardware secure element chip that includes Google-engineered firmware to verify the key's integrity.

Google touts the Titan Security Key as one of the best ways to protect Google Accounts from hacking and phishing, especially high-value accounts that are regularly probed and attacked. The key is used as part of Google's Advanced Protection Program.