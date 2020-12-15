Google Meet expands live captions to 4 more languages, extends unlimited meetings

see also Best video conferencing software for business We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools. Read More

Google Meet is expanding its live captions feature to French, Spanish, German and Portuguese and continuing unlimited Meet calls up to 24 hours in the free version through March 13, 2021.

The updates will start rolling out to Meet web users on Wednesday.

Google has made a big push with Google Meet amid remote work and education. The video conferencing and meeting vendors are all playing catch-up to Zoom, which has become a verb. Nevertheless, video conferencing as a category has surged with Zoom alternatives such as Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Verizon's BlueJeans to name a few seeing usage spikes.

Google said its live caption features are handy for students with learning disabilities as well as education. Live captions can also improve inclusivity. Other vendors have bolstered caption features:

According to Google, Meet has become an engagement tool for its Workspace editions. The company has added a countdown timer, attendance tools, hand raising and breakout rooms.

