Google Play: Thanksgiving movie rentals cut to $0.99, plus more big discounts

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just around the corner, Google has cooked up deals on movies, games and books that could tempt the whole family to escape the feast for some solitary device time.

On Thanksgiving Day only, any movie available for rent on Google Play can be hired for just $0.99. The discounts on movie rentals are part of Google's Play Store offerings for its Cyber Week sale.

There are discounts on purchases of some hit TV shows and movies, including Game of Thrones, American Horror Story, as well as Mamma Mia 2, and for the kids Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.

Google Play is also offering a special introductory Starz subscription for $5 per month for the first three months.

For those more into ebooks and audiobooks tastes, Google Play has "serious discounts" a selection of top-selling titles.

SEE: Executive's guide to the business value of VR and AR (free ebook)

The Cyber Week Google Play discounts include up to 80 percent off premium games and in-app deals in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Star Wars: KOTOR , Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Google has put together a special Black Friday US landing page for all the deals it's offering this week across games, movies and audio books.

Of course, Google isn't the only one offering Black Friday discounts. ZDNet has compiled a comprehensive list of discounts on hardware available over the next week from Amazon, Best Buy, BJ's, Costo, eBay, Jet, and Newegg, Staples and more.

Previous and related coverage

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

If you're going to get the most out of this shopping extravaganza, you might as well do it right.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Don't get caught up in the hype. When it comes to online shopping, there isn't much of a difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Chromebook Black Friday 2018 deals: Dell, Google, HP, and more

From $99 budget systems to the pricey PixelBook, these Chrome-running laptops will all be on sale next week.

Cyber Monday shoppers will overlook past cybersecurity breaches for a good deal TechRepublic

Some 62% of online shoppers are willing to shop sites vulnerable to breaches for a discount on Cyber Monday, a DomainTools report says.

Black Friday 2018 Amazon deals now available: Roku, Fire TV, $199 Alexa sound bar, Recast DVR, Fire tablets, Blink cameras and more CNET

Fully updated Tuesday, Nov. 20, here's the full list of Echo, Fire, Kindle and other Amazon gear and their sale prices.