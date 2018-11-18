Best Chromebook Black Friday 2018 deals: Dell, Google, HP, and more

Thanks to their low price and popularity with schools, Chromebooks remain one of the bright spots in a flagging PC market. No surprise, then, that retailers are offering many Chromebook deals for Black Friday. While some of the sales are for Chrome OS running laptops with smaller screens and minimal specs that cost as little as $99, Chromebooks have evolved to offer bigger displays, 2-in-1 capabilities, and more high-end features as found in Google's PixelBook. We've rounded up those specials below to make it easy for you to find the right deal if you're planning to buy a Chromebook on Black Friday.
Acer
Costco
Acer Chromebook R11 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchsceen): $199.99
Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook with a quad-core processor for $289.99 ($100 off)
Staples
Acer Chromebook CB3-431-C5FM (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display): $199.99 ($100 off)
Acer Chromebook CB5-312T 2-in-1 (MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen): $309.99
Dell
Dell Online Store
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $199.99
Best Buy
Google Pixelbook for $699 ($300 off )
Google Store
Pixelbooks are $300 off, starting at $699
HP
Costco
14-inch HP Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor for $199.99
HP Online Store
Chromebook 11-v010nr (Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch display): $179.99
Chromebook 14-ca060NR (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 14-inch display): $219.99
Chromebook x360 11-ae010nr 2-in-1 (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $269.99
Chromebook x360 14-da0021nr 2-in-1 (Core i3, 8GB, 64GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen): $449.99
Chromebook x2 12 2-in-1 (Core m3, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen): $549.99
Office Depot/OfficeMax
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $129.99 ($90 off)
Target
11.6-inch HP Chromebook for $119.99 ($80 off)
HP Chromebook x360 (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $199.99 ($100 off)
Lenovo
Best Buy
Chromebook MT8173c 2-in-1 (MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $179.99
Samsung
Best Buy
11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor for $9911.6-inch Samsung Chromebook with twice the RAM and storage for $129
Samsung Online Store
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 (Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12.2-inch full HD display): $349.99 ($150 off)
Samsung Chromebook Pro 2-in-1 (Core m3, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch full HD touchscreen): $499.99 ($100 off)
Join Discussion