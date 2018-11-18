Best Chromebook Black Friday 2018 deals: Dell, Google, HP, and more

From $99 budget systems to the pricey PixelBook, these Chrome-running laptops will all be on sale next week.

Thanks to their low price and popularity with schools, Chromebooks remain one of the bright spots in a flagging PC market. No surprise, then, that retailers are offering many Chromebook deals for Black Friday. While some of the sales are for Chrome OS running laptops with smaller screens and minimal specs that cost as little as $99, Chromebooks have evolved to offer bigger displays, 2-in-1 capabilities, and more high-end features as found in Google's PixelBook. We've rounded up those specials below to make it easy for you to find the right deal if you're planning to buy a Chromebook on Black Friday.

Acer

Costco

Acer Chromebook R11 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchsceen): $199.99
Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook with a quad-core processor for $289.99 ($100 off)

Staples

Acer Chromebook CB3-431-C5FM (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display): $199.99 ($100 off)
Acer Chromebook CB5-312T 2-in-1 (MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen): $309.99

Dell

Dell Online Store

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $199.99

Google

Best Buy

Google Pixelbook for $699 ($300 off )

Google Store

Pixelbooks are $300 off, starting at $699

HP

Costco

14-inch HP Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor for $199.99

HP Online Store

Chromebook 11-v010nr (Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch display): $179.99
Chromebook 14-ca060NR (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 14-inch display): $219.99
Chromebook x360 11-ae010nr 2-in-1 (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 16GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $269.99
Chromebook x360 14-da0021nr 2-in-1 (Core i3, 8GB, 64GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen): $449.99
Chromebook x2 12 2-in-1 (Core m3, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch touchscreen): $549.99

Office Depot/OfficeMax

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $129.99 ($90 off)

Target

11.6-inch HP Chromebook for $119.99 ($80 off)
HP Chromebook x360 (Celeron N3350, 4GB, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $199.99 ($100 off)

Lenovo

Best Buy

Chromebook MT8173c 2-in-1 (MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $179.99

Samsung

Best Buy

Samsung Online Store

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 (Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12.2-inch full HD display): $349.99 ($150 off)
Samsung Chromebook Pro 2-in-1 (Core m3, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 12.3-inch full HD touchscreen): $499.99 ($100 off)

Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3 with Intel Celeron for $99 ($100 off)

