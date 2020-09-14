Google sets virtual Pixel, Chromecast event for Sept. 30

Google has just announced that it will hold its annual hardware event on September 30. The invite-only virtual event, dubbed Launch Night In, will focus on the company's new Chromecast, smart speaker and latest Pixel phones.

Despite what the tagline suggests, the event will take place during the day, kicking off at 11 a.m. PT.

In terms of handsets, it's expected that Google will unveil the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5. Google announced last month its plans to launch 5G versions of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Details around the new Chromecast and smart speaker are slim, although there's some speculation online about a Nest smart speaker and a new Android TV product codenamed Sabrina.

