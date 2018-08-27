Google will hold Oct. 9 event to announce new hardware: Report

Last week we got a really good look at Google's upcoming Pixel 3 XL. The phone was shown off by more than one outlet, detailing nearly every aspect of the unannounced phone.

It's been expected that Google would hold an event in early October, possibly around Oct. 4, to announce new products that include the third-generation Pixel phones, a Pixel smartwatch, and a new Pixelbook.

On Monday, Bloomberg detailed what its sources have said will be announced by Apple next month. Three iPhones, revamped iPad Pros, and a redesigned Apple Watch (amongst other things) are expected, per the report.

However, one small line in the story also tipped what could very well end up being the day and location of Google's fall hardware event: Oct. 9 in New York, NY.

