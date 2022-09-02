Hackers gained access to Samsung customer data

Corinne Reichert/ZDNet



Hackers gained access to Samsung's US systems and stole customer information, the mobile phone giant said Friday. The cybersecurity breach took place in late July, and by August 4, Samsung discovered that customer information was taken.



The hackers didn't gain access to Social Security numbers, or credit card or debit card numbers, Samsung said. The affected information included names, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. Samsung also noted that consumer devices were not affected in this incident, and customers can continue to use Samsung products and services as usual.

Samsung did not immediately respond to questions regarding how many customers were affected.

"We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement," the company said in a brief notification posted online.

Samsung also said it has communicated directly with affected customers about the matter. Should the company discover any other impacted customers, it will notify them accordingly.

Earlier in the year, the South American hacking group Lapsus$ gained access to the source code of Galaxy devices, but no personal customer information was compromised in that incident.