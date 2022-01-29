Here's your last chance to get lifetime access to Babbel for $199

StackCommerce

If you're considering working for a company abroad, you should consider how well you can communicate with the people in that country. Luckily, a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is currently just $199. This deal grants access to all 14 languages in the Babbel library, allowing you to study whenever and wherever for years to come.

Babbel's speech recognition technology keeps your pronunciation on point, and its bite-sized lessons are only 10 to 15 minutes long, making them easy to fit into your daily routine. Lessons across all skill levels cover practical topics that will be useful in real-life situations, such as food, family, travel, business and a lot more.

You can install Babbel and sync your progress across multiple devices. That allows you just to pick up where you left off no matter where you are or which device you're using. There are personalized review sessions that reinforce everything you've learned from previous lessons, which makes memorization a whole lot easier. In fact, Babbel claims you can speak comfortably about everyday topics such as eating, transportation, directions and shopping after just one month.

There's no question that Babbel is extremely effective. More than 500,000 Google Play reviewers gave it 4.5 out of 5, while App Store users rated it even higher at 4.6 out of 5. Babbel was named "most innovative company in education" by Fast Company, and The Economist noted that "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

This lifetime subscription to Babbel Language learning will return to $299 soon, so don't miss your last chance to grab it for just $199.

Prices are subject to change.