How are Americans protecting themselves at home?

More than one-third of Americans could have had their identity stolen, survey A new survey offers a chilling, if unsurprising, view of cybersecurity. Many people believe CTOs and CIOs of breached companies should be fired. Many people even have no idea if their Identity has been stolen.

Our homes are where we should feel the most protected -- yet crimes happen inside them every day. Luckily, with technology advancements, there are endless electronic gadgets that can be used to serve as another line of defense, and help you feel secure in your own home.

According to the latest data from the FBI, in 2017, there were a total of 1,401,840 burglaries in the US.

Two out of three (67.2 percent) of these burglaries take place in residential properties, and victims suffer property losses totaling over $3.4billion.

The team at Falls Church, VA-based managed security systems firm Kastle Systems has analyzed home security statistics across the US.

It found that the most common crime is a break-in while the victim was away from home, which accounted for one in three (32%) of all crimes.

Being the most tech-savvy generation, millennials are most likely to own home security systems and smart home cameras.

Forty-five percent of millennials, 27% of Gen X, and 12% of baby boomers. Seven out of 10 males have a security system, and 69% of females in the study.

This generational divide is similar for smart home security camera use with millennials being 30% more likely than baby boomers to have a smart home security camera installed in their homes.

With 34% of burglars using the front door to gain access to homes, it is good to see the majority of smart home security camera users have cameras installed at their front door, with 68% installing them here.

The living room is the area of the home with the second-highest smart home security camera installation rate, with 61% of people installing smart home cameras here.

Trailing behind is the home office/study. Only 13% of people admitting to installing smart home security cameras in this room.

Kastle Systems

When considering home defense, over two in five (41%) of millennials own a defense weapon, compared to over 70% of baby boomers and Gen X. The most common weapon is pepper spray for women and a handgun for men. Almost one-in-six women (13%) prefer a rifle

More people in the west of the US have experienced crime at home than in the eastern states. Almost a quarter (22%) has experienced a crime in the house.

Kastle Systems

The Midwestern states seem to be the most secure here; however, with only 14% of people admitting to experiencing a crime in their home.

Crimes include break-ins while away from home, or in the house, assault, theft of packages from the front door or mailbox, or vandalism.

Package theft and vandalism seem to be the least common crimes committed in residences, with 7% and 6% of people, respectively, admitting to being a victim of these crimes.

Millennials are the most likely to experience crime -- as well as being the most likely to have a security system and smart home cameras installed. Secure your home as best as you can by installing security cameras, and make sure you have a comprehensive insurance policy.

Previous and related coverage:

The number of smart homes is on the rise, so it is no surprise that homeowners are becoming interested in buying the best tech products for safety.

Are you suspicious about your phone? Have a look at these settings to put your mind at ease.

Most of us own at least one smart product in our homes – but how often do we use them?

Email is creating major security risks as IT workers store and share sensitive documents via email and instant messages.